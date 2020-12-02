Eos Positioning enables using Esri Collector for ArcGIS and Survey123 concurrently

Eos Positioning Systems Inc. (Eos) has released capability in its Eos Tools Pro apps (iOS, Android, Windows) that allows Esri Collector for ArcGIS and Survey123 to run concurrently, allowing the user to dynamically switch between the two apps in the field.

“Without this capability, users could not run two data-collection apps, such as Collector and Survey123, or ArcGIS Field Maps and ArcGIS QuickCapture, at the same time,” Eos Chief Technology Officer Jean-Yves Lauture said. “With this release, parties can run multiple apps on a single device that simultaneously consume high-accuracy positioning data from the Arrow GNSS receiver.”

This new capability allows fieldworkers to run two apps at the same time while accessing the same ArcGIS Online database. Specifically, a user can now record a high-accuracy GNSS location in Collector and then immediately switch to an open Survey 123 form to complete their workflow. The data, including precise positioning will be populated to the same ArcGIS Online database.

“Eos is excited to enable its users with this unique capability to extend Esri mobile apps,” Lauture said. “Esri users have been asking us about combining Collector and Survey123 data collection for quite some time, and we are happy to further increase their high-accuracy data collection efficiency.”