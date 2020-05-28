Dewberry selected for NOAA shoreline mapping contract

Dewberry has been selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the agency’s Shoreline Mapping Services contract. The five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $40 million and will enable Dewberry and its partners to work with NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey to develop new technologies and initiatives to protect the nation’s coasts.

This is Dewberry’s second consecutive shoreline mapping services contract for NOAA. Over the past five years, the firm completed 30 task orders across the nation, including research studies to analyze bathymetric point tracing, derive bathymetry from satellite data, and apply INSAR data to analyze subsidence.

Task orders also included shoreline mapping in Alaska; creating topobathymetric lidar and shoreline products from NOAA-acquired data in Connecticut, Puerto Rico, the Chesapeake Bay, Florida and Maryland; acquiring and processing topobathymetric lidar data in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas and Massachusetts; and developing topobathymetric elevation and shoreline mapping datasets along the Atlantic seaboard from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Long Island, New York.

“We are excited to continue to support and partner with NOAA to update the national shoreline, nautical charts, and provide high-resolution topography and bathymetric data to enhance the National Coastal Mapping Program,” said Amar Nayegandhi, CP, CMS, GISP, Dewberry’s senior vice president and senior project manager for the contract. “We always strive to find the most appropriate technology and solutions for NOAA and its numerous stakeholders. The task orders we received under the previous contract are a testament to the breadth of geospatial, scientific, and technology services we offer to NOAA.”

Dewberry also conducted special initiatives such as supporting the GRAV-D program to assist in developing the new gravimetric geoid model for 2022 and the 3D Nation Requirements and Benefits Study in collaboration with NOAA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The 3D Nation Study documents topographic, coastal, and bathymetric 3D elevation data requirements and benefits across a multitude of geographies, helping to establish a baseline understanding of national business uses, needs and associated benefits for 3D elevation data.