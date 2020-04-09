Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Dashboard graphs those working from home during COVID-19

April 9, 2020  - By 0 Comments

SafeGraph has launched a Shelter in Place Dashboard that enables users to visualize stay-at-home behavior for every county in the United States.

Image: SafeGraph

SafeGraph has also created and released two new datasets:

  • Weekly foot-traffic patterns
  • Social Distancing Index

The data is being provided at no cost to non-commercial entities.

“We currently have over 550 researchers, non-profits and government agencies in a Slack group using these new datasets,” said Evan Barry, vice president of marketing, SafeGraph. Academic and industry research articles based on the data are now published on the SafeGraph site.

