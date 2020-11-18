Daewoo E&C partners with SPH Engineering for AI platform

SPH Engineering has partnered with Daewoo Engineering and Construction (E&C). Through the partnership, SPH will support Daewoo’s data management projects through its Atlas artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which enables aerial imagery storage, map creation, change tracking, object detection and territory segmentation.

Photogrammetry data is expected to become one of the key components for storage and processing, SPH added.

According to the companies, Atlas will enable Daewoo Engineering and Construction to set up an online archive of drone imagery and photogrammetry products, track changes and generate reports, automate object detection and measure the identified objects of interest. The platform also will increase data availability for participants of construction workflow.

“Atlas can be definitely used in various fields, but it will be a groundbreaking platform, especially in the field of construction survey,” said Geunmok Song (Alex), digital construction team manager at Daewoo Engineering and Construction.

“When we introduced Atlas back in spring, first of all we wanted to support our existing UgCS customers with an easy-to-use AI tool to store and process data collected with our software integrated to a UAV,” said Alexei Yankelevich, R&D director at SPH Engineering. “We are proud that Daewoo Engineering and Construction, the representative of Korea, has opted for our solution.”