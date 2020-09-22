Comment sought on OGC API standard for geospatial web processing

New process simplifies task of computational geospatial processing accessible via web services

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) seeks public comment on a new draft OGC API standard: OGC API – Processes – Part 1: Core. Comments are due by Oct. 19.

The draft OGC API – Processes Standard specifies a Web API that enables the execution of computing processes and the retrieval of metadata describing their purpose and functionality. For example, these processes could combine raster, vector, coverage and/or point cloud data with well-defined algorithms to produce new raster, vector, coverage and/or point cloud information.

The draft OGC API – Processes Standard builds on the Web Processing Service (WPS) 2.0 standard and defines the processing standards to communicate in a RESTful manner using JSON encodings. This API is a newer and more modern way of programming and interacting with resources over the web while allowing better integration into existing software packages.

In many cases, location data, including data from sensors, must be processed before the information can be effectively used. OGC API – Processes, just like the OGC WPS Interface Standard, provides a standard interface that simplifies the task of making simple or complex computational geospatial processing services accessible via web services.

Such services include well-known processes found in GIS software as well as specialized processes for 2D/3D/4D modeling and simulation. The API also makes it easy for developers to implement microservices that can handle location data.

The draft OGC API – Processes Standard provides a similarly robust, interoperable, and versatile protocol for process execution across the Web. OGC API – Processes supports both immediate processing for computational tasks that take little time and asynchronous processing for more complex and time-consuming tasks.

As with other OGC APIs, OGC API – Processes consists of optional parts that each provide extra functionality. This specification, Part 1: Core, is intended to be a minimal useful API for the execution of processes from the geospatial domain. There are no constraints on the types of processes that can be published through the API. Examples of processes that have been demonstrated during the development of the draft API standard include routing, contour generation, buffering, coverage processing and several others. The API is therefore expected to be applicable to several domains.

The candidate OGC API – Processes – Part 1: Core standard is available for review and comment on the OGC Portal. Comments are due by October 19, 2020, and should be submitted via the method outlined on the OGC API – Processes – Part 1: Core draft Standard’s public comment request page.