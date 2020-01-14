Carlson releases Scan2K terrestrial scanner

Carlson Software has announced the release of its Scan2K Laser Scanner, a versatile, fast, easy-to-use solution for the creation of accurate 3D survey data up to a range of 2K (2,000) meters. Carlson introduced the product at the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors’ 2020 Conference.

Built with surveyors in mind, the Scan2K is at home in the field with its weather-proof housing, user-friendly sunlight-visible touch screen interface with simple, menu-driven operations for quickly collecting and georeferencing point cloud data. With an integrated high-resolution camera, inclinometers, a compass, and an L1 GNSS receiver, the Scan2K can be deployed in many environments and orientations, including mobile operations.

Carlson’s partner on the Scan2K project is Teledyne Optech, a world leader in 3D survey systems. Carlson will be the exclusive global distributor of the OEM Scan2K solution.

“The Scan2K addresses the diverse range of applications for a laser scanner in the surveying and mining industries,” said Bradley Husack, a Special Projects Engineer at Carlson. “Carlson is bringing to market an all-in-one solution that now leads the market in versatility, speed, and value.”

Beyond its impressive 2,000 meter range, the Scan2K also has short- and medium-range modes, as well as the capability to record over 500,000 points per second, all within the chosen scanning target window.

Additionally, each laser pulse from the Scan2K records up to four returns, providing the capability to record the first return for a blocking object (such as a leaf) as well as the last return for an object behind it (such as a wall), and the versatility to exclude one or the other.

The Carlson Scan2K comes bundled with ATLAScan software, a powerful yet simple solution for registering the point cloud, as well as Carlson Point Cloud Advanced for feature extraction into Carlson’s suite of CAD office products.

The Scan2K comes ready to be equipped with an additional external camera, an external GNSS receiver, or for mobile operation.

Whether on a tripod, a vehicle, or another moving platform, the performance offered by the Scan2K easily makes it a versatile terrestrial laser scanner for the market.