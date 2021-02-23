Blue Marble releases v22.1 of Global Mapper GIS software

Blue Marble Geographics has released version 22.1 of Global Mapper, a GIS application that provides both novice and experienced geospatial professionals with a comprehensive array of spatial data processing tools.

Globe Mapper provides access to a variety of data formats and includes numerous spatial analysis tools at a genuinely affordable price.

The version 22.1 release includes enhancements to the software’s 3D Viewer including, a new Save 3D Views function and 3D View navigation tools to target the camera on specific features and lock the pivot axis around a feature of interest.

The data graphing and charting feature has been updated with support for creating graphs from multiple layers, and several new spatial operations functions have been added, including Union and Difference. As with previous releases, numerous new data formats are now supported including, support for exporting to COG (Cloud-Optimized GeoTiff) format and importing of IFC (Buildings) and GeoSLAM files.

“Every release of Global Mapper demonstrates Blue Marble’s commitment to continually expanding our software,” said Patrick Cunningham, Blue Marble President and CEO. “Version 22.1 includes countless improvements throughout the software but especially in 3D visualization and analysis, reflecting the rapidly increasing importance of 3D mapping.”

Blue Marble Application Specialists will be conducting a live webinar on Global Mapper v22.1 on March 3. During the hour-long presentation, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time), attendees will see the latest tools in action and will have the opportunity to ask questions about the new functionality. Registration is required.