Bentley Systems acquires voice-based field automation provider

Bentley Systems has acquired NoteVault, a voice-based field automation provider for construction management. This acquisition expands Bentley’s Synchro digital construction environment with mobile field applications to track and manage labor, materials and equipment.

According to Bentley Systems, these comprehensive offerings further extend the value of digital twins across construction management, enabling projects to combine immersive 4D models of the construction progress with detailed up-to-date reports on resource expenditures.

NoteVault’s SaaS solution is deployed via mobile devices, offering natural language automated speech-to-text, augmented with automated machine learning, and human transcription to ensure accuracy. Because NoteVault has been engineered specifically for construction site mobile field reporting, it recognizes construction-specific language for accurate transcription, and enables automated translation so non-native English speakers can submit daily reports more easily using their native language.

With NoteVault on their mobile devices, construction professionals can help synchronize status reporting effortlessly while saving time and money, reducing the risk of contractual disputes, Bentley Systems added.

“Digital twins continue to transform the way projects are delivered and operated,” said Dustin Parkman, vice president, project delivery, Bentley Systems. “Inherent in every digital twin is a stream of continuously updated data, and for construction, automating the semantic interpretation of field reports can now be one of the richest sources of live project information. With the addition of NoteVault’s market-leading resource tracking capabilities, the Synchro 4D construction environment delivers the most comprehensive construction digital twin solution available. We are excited to continue advancing the scope of construction digital twins.”