Atlantic purchases first Phase One large-format camera

Atlantic — a remote sensing, surveying and consulting business — has purchased a Phase One Industrial 280MP large-format aerial solution to better serve its clients. The upgrade substantially increases Atlantic’s ability to efficiently capture a large area with extreme accuracy and quality, the company said.

The massive Phase One Industrial 280MP aerial solution is a large-format camera system that easily integrates with smaller gyro-stabilized mounts creating a compact and lightweight system for use in a wide range of aircraft.

At its heart, the iXM-RS 280F is a dual-lens metric camera, with 90mm lenses for capturing RGB information, adding a near infrared camera generates a four-band configuration, useful in agriculture, forestry and pipeline monitoring missions.

The iXM-RS280F camera has an image coverage width of more than 20,000 pixels whilst the cameras’ backside illuminated CMOS sensor supports very high dynamic range at 83dB. Its high light sensitivity provides superb image quality in challenging low light conditions, enabling operators to take advantage of more flight hours per day and more flight days per year.

“We’ve been using Phase One’s camera technology for over two years combined with our Optech lidar systems,” said Brian Mayfield, president and CEO of Atlantic. “We are very impressed with the technology and applaud Phase One’s innovative approach to designing a high-quality large format camera that produces exceptional results. The Phase One 280MP is yet another forward-looking technology resource that we’ve added to provide the most complete and cost-effective geospatial solutions for our clients.”