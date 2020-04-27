ASPRS to host educational geospatial webinars for kids

The American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS): The Imaging and Geospatial Information Society is hosting one-hour educational webinars for children focused on geospatial concepts and technology.

The webinars, GeoBits, which are based on the organization’s GeoBytes webinar series, will be free and recorded.

The first webinar, titled “The First GeoBit: Career Opportunities in Land Surveying,” will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern time on April 30. This webinar, hosted by licensed land surveyor Ryan Swingley, will discuss career opportunities in land surveying. Swingley will explain what surveying is and how it affects the physical world around us. The webinar, designed for kids in the eighth to twelvth grades, will cover different career segments in land surveying and the future job outlook. Register for it here.

The second webinar, titled “The Second GeoBit: Studying Population Change using Interactive Mapping Tools,” will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern time on May 5. The webinar, hosted by geographer Joseph Kerski, will Explore how to examine patterns of population change, migration and demography with interactive web maps and web mapping applications. During the webinar, designed for middle school students, Kerski will investigate how 2D and 3D maps can be accessed, modified and turned into online presentations. Register for it here.

The third webinar, titled “The Third GeoBit: Product Management, 3D and maps,” will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern time on May 8. Hosted by Esri Group Product Manager Chris Andrews, the webinar will cover product management and how to guide the development of a product from concept to sale to use by a real-world person to accomplish work. Register for this webinar, targeted for middle school students, here.

Established in 1934, the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing is a scientific association serving over 2,000 professional members around the world, providing its members professional development through education and networking experiences, professional certification, publications, scholarships, and other services.