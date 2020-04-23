AEC technology consultant completes Pointfuse training program

U.S. CAD is working with Pointfuse to help shape the future of point cloud processing software. This collaboration began upon U.S. CAD completing Pointfuse’s authorized training program.

U.S. CAD is an architecture, engineering and construction technology consultant that has 20 years’ experience in combining BIM content creation and 3D modeling with application development and configuration services. U.S. CAD is a Pointfuse distributor and has been working with Pointfuse to align Pointfuse’s software with its existing product and service portfolio, learn the full capabilities and ROI of the software, and discover product development functionality.

Pointfuse software converts millions of individual measurements captured by laser scanning, photogrammetry and mobile mapping systems into useable 3D mesh models. Pointfuse is unique in automatically segmenting the mesh into discrete, selectable surfaces by identifying objects based on their geometry and assigning unique identifiers to them, the company said.

“We already knew the addition of Pointfuse point cloud processing software to our market offering would release the power of laser scanning, photogrammetry and mobile mapping systems for a range of digital construction, facilities management and virtual design workflows,” said Jeff Rachel, president at U.S. CAD. “However, working with Pointfuse to complete the training program we now truly understand how to help and support our customers as they integrate these technologies within their organizations.”