Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


4 more organizations select Maptitude for Redistricting

April 17, 2020  - By 0 Comments

Four more organizations have selected Maptitude for Redistricting. The South Carolina Legislature, Massachusetts Secretary of State, NJ United, and the Mississippi Planning and Development District will all be using Maptitude for Redistricting for their redistricting activities this decade.

Photo: Caliper

Photo: Caliper

Maptitude is a mapping software program created by Caliper Corp. that allows users to view, edit and integrate maps. Maptitude for Redistricting is the professional tool for political redistricting.

According to Caliper, the ease-of-use, fitness-for-purpose and competitive pricing of Maptitude for Redistricting have made Maptitude the dominant product for political redistricting. Maptitude provides measures and reports, and the program features tools such as the Efficiency Gap Measure tool for exploring redistricting problems.

Maptitude was used to democratize redistricting in California and is used by the majority of redistricters, from independent commissions, non-profits, and civil rights groups, to the courts and political parties, Caliper added.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , , and posted in GIS News
Allison Barwacz

About the Author:

Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM’s GPS World, Pit & Quarry, Portable Plants and LP Gas magazines. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform. She can be reached at abarwacz@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment