4 more organizations select Maptitude for Redistricting

Four more organizations have selected Maptitude for Redistricting. The South Carolina Legislature, Massachusetts Secretary of State, NJ United, and the Mississippi Planning and Development District will all be using Maptitude for Redistricting for their redistricting activities this decade.

Maptitude is a mapping software program created by Caliper Corp. that allows users to view, edit and integrate maps. Maptitude for Redistricting is the professional tool for political redistricting.

According to Caliper, the ease-of-use, fitness-for-purpose and competitive pricing of Maptitude for Redistricting have made Maptitude the dominant product for political redistricting. Maptitude provides measures and reports, and the program features tools such as the Efficiency Gap Measure tool for exploring redistricting problems.

Maptitude was used to democratize redistricting in California and is used by the majority of redistricters, from independent commissions, non-profits, and civil rights groups, to the courts and political parties, Caliper added.