2022 Geo Week to replace, include other conferences

A major geospatial conference encompassing previous annual conferences is scheduled for 2022.

The AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference will unite as one show. The new Geo Week show will also encompass partners U.S. Institute of Building Documentation (USIBD) and American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS).

Geo Week, which takes place Feb. 6-8, 2022, in Denver, will bring together the best of 3D technology for the built world, geospatial applications and more. The joining of the events reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies and commercial 3D technologies, according to organizers.

Geo Week will provide education, technology and resources for professionals in industries including AEC (architecture, engineering and construction), asset and facility management, disaster and emergency response, Earth observation and satellite applications, energy and utilities, infrastructure and transportation, land and natural resource management, mining and aggregates, surveying and mapping, and urban planning/smart cities.

“We’ve witnessed the growing convergence between geospatial and the built world, and we received positive feedback from customers about holding the events together, which had been the plan for 2020 and 2021 before the pandemic forced us to cancel due to the unavoidable consequence of the worsening magnitude of the public health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19,” said Lee Corkhill, marketing director at Diversified Communications.

“We believe the market is ready and eager for this next step of leveraging the confluence of what are becoming ubiquitous technologies for improved collaboration, increased efficiency, and better outcomes,” Corkhill continued. “Much of the conference content and technology being showcased will reflect and support this increasing integration.”