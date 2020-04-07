2020 US Census Data now available in Maptitude

The Maptitude 2020 U.S. Census Blocks Groups data is now available for the entire United States, according to software provider Caliper.

The small-area Census Summary Level is packed with neighborhood information essential for making accurate geography-based decisions. Maptitude users can explore locations by income, income growth, daytime population, age, race, gender, ethnicity, buying power, occupation, employment status, housing characteristics, citizenship counts and more.

The wealth of data can be leveraged by data scientists and market research analysts using Maptitude mapping software, a comprehensive application for data exploration.

The 2020 Block Groups are priced at US$250 on the Caliper Store, and are also available as shapefile, KML, KMZ or GeoJSON for an additional fee. If you have any questions about Maptitude or data availability contact the Maptitude team.