1Spatial granted UK patent for spatial data validation

1Spatial, a company with location master data management (LMDM) software and solutions, has been granted a UK patent for modification and validation of spatial data.

The UK patent protects the use of 1Spatial’s rules engine technology, which is used in products such as 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway, further strengthening the group’s international patent coverage, which includes a U.S. patent for modification and validation of spatial data.

The 1Integrate rules engine solves the issue of managing the quality of data in one or more databases. Ensuring good-data quality, which is also referred to as master data management is an issue for most organizations, especially where databases are large, complex and interconnected with other systems.

Bad data quality reduces the operational efficiency of organizations and prevents effective decision making. The 1Integrate rules engine solves this issue using a rules-based validation process which checks and cleans the data in order to measure, improve and protect the quality of the data and hence improve the operations, decisions and software implementations that depend on it.

“As pioneers in the cleansing of location data, we are delighted to have been granted a UK patent for our rules engine technology, recognizing its power as a tool to ensure good quality data and facilitate trust when sharing data,” said Claire Milverton, CEO of 1Spatial. “Our understanding of the complexity of location data formats and sources, the rules that need to be applied and the issues that arise, has seen our technology be selected to power some of the world’s largest location data implementations.”