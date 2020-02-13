1Spatial forms strategic partnership with Neueda

1Spatial has formed a strategic partnership with international technology company Neueda. 1Spatial and Neueda will jointly provide digital solutions that enable customers to transform and improve the way they do business.

1Spatial is a software solutions provider and global expert in managing location and geospatial data.

Neueda provides digital transformation services to customers in the private sector, public sector and capital markets across the globe. Headquartered in Belfast, Neueda has bases in Dublin, London, Malaga and New York.

As a software solutions provider and global experts in managing location and geospatial data, 1Spatial will complement Neueda’s services by provisioning geospatial digital services that support customer transformation and improvement projects.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Neueda and really look forward to working together with their highly talented specialists,” said Duncan Guthrie, managing director, 1Spatial. “We both have a similar approach with our customers and always ensure we deliver the best solutions to meet their business needs. Through this partnership we look forward to delivering success for our customers and helping them unlock the value of their spatial data.”

“We are delighted to formally partner with 1Spatial and look forward to working with a global leader in geospatial data,” said Peter Russell, managing director, Enterprise Services, Neueda. “Neueda sees data as a key enabler to true digital transformation and geospatial data is certainly a key challenge for many of our customers. We hope this partnership will also allow us to develop joint propositions to break into new markets.”