1Spatial becomes corporate member of DAMA UK, releases software upgrades

1Spatial has released a number of updates, including its membership in the Data Management Association (DAMA) UK and two software updates.

DAMA UK membership

1Spatial is now a member of DAMA, a global community of data management professionals organized around local membership-based chapters. The chapters are supported by DAMA International, which maintains the data management body of knowledge and the certified data management professional certification. DAMA UK is a local chapter that aims to nurture a community of data professionals in the U.K. who champion the value of data management.

1Integrate v2.7

1Spatial has unveiled 1Integrate v2.7, which the company says ensures compliance of data for use across the enterprise and provides automated data validation, cleaning, transformation and enhancement. It also enables users to access the quality of data to ensure it meets defined specifications and is fit for purpose.

This release adds support for Esri feature services via a connection to the ArcGIS server, enhanced security features and the ability to define custom task labels. It’s also able to toggle groups of indexes for improved efficiency when configuring data stores, as well as provide simple integration wit lightweight directory access protocol for WEbLogic installations. It features custom task labels, updated platform support and a clearer view of available datastores if FME is not being utilized alongside 1Integrate.

“We have focused our improvements on data access, with the ability to connect to Esri ArcGIS Server essential as many of our customers are moving to SaaS offerings,” said Sarah Gadd, 1Integrate product manager. “We have also made improvements in usability, with the new custom tasks labels making even the most complex sessions easier to read and maintain. Our platform refresh means we can deliver the latest security enhancements, and by further expanding our datastore support we can offer customers even more options for data validation and enhancement.”

1Data Gateway v2.1

1Spatial also has released 1Data Gateway v2.1. According to the company, 1Data Gateway is a web-based portal for spatial data validation, processing and analytics. It provides a simple and controlled way to deliver validation rules, corrections and data enhancement processes for users with no training required and can be deployed on the cloud or on-premise, the company added.

The release includes a variety of new features, including the introduction of conformance thresholds which enable the automatic rejection of submissions, giving customers more control over validation of their data. It also includes support for 1Integrate 2.7, user interface and washboarding improvements, support for missing features and attributes, task conformance pass thresholds, improved schema mapping management, media retention policies, more granularity in user permissions and export statistics in CSV format.

“1Data Gateway is successfully serving large governmental and private agencies, helping them to ensure the quality of incoming data from supply chains is as they would expect,” said Ricardo Cifres, 1Data Gateway product manager. “With this new release we can deliver even more flexibility and security, improving our customer’s data governance processes even further.”