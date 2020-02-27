1Spatial announces mobile platform for spatial data collection

New product enables collection, correction and confirmation of spatial data in the field

The new Location Mobile App Platform (LMAP) by 1Spatial enables easy and flexible spatial data collection in the field. Leveraging existing expertise in data management and data quality into a mobile app platform delivers an easy to use user interface, flexibility in integration and in-built validation based upon business rules.

LMAP can be configured to provide a solution to any number of spatial data challenges facing businesses and has been made available to offer complete integration and configuration flexibility to customers. Utilities, for instance, have geographically dispersed assets and the need for quality-driven spatial data editing via a field-based workforce.

LMAP helps guide users to capture the right data at the right time and, crucially, make sure that the data is right first time.

“We have a host of great customers and always strive to create solutions that make all parts of data collection easier,” said Sarah Gadd, product manager at 1Spatial. “We know that our clients love the reliability and power of our patented rules engine and want to bring that to the field. Simple and powerful apps tailored to our customers’ needs is our next big step in delivering spatial data quality to every stage of the data journey.”

