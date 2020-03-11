1Data Gateway helps streamline data delivery

1Spatial has released 1Data Gateway, an intuitive self-service web-portal for handling data validation, data processing and data enhancement.

1Data Gateway forms part of 1Spatial’s Location Master Data Management (LMDM) suite of products which ensures spatial data quality and consistency across the enterprise.

Available in the cloud or on-premise, 1Data Gateway offers internal and external users a secure, fully scalable and customisable product to handle both spatial and non-spatial data files.

Transportation and infrastructure companies, government agencies, and utility companies are among the types of organizations that can utilize 1Data Gateway to help improve productivity, lower costs and guarantee control, compliance and data governance for their data supply chains.

1Data Gateway applies 1Spatial’s rules-based approach to help users manage their data. For organizations dealing with complex and varied supply chains, 1Data Gateway ensures data is checked at the source. Using the centralized management of suppliers, partners and rules to create a collaborative approach, it promotes efficiency in data capture and submission across the supply chain.

Drag-and-drop results

Users upload their data files by dropping them onto the interface. Then 1Data Gateway applies high-performance rules that have been pre-configured by an administrator to perform validation, correction or enhancement. This simple process means that users do not require training and can get results within minutes.

Once processed, results can be previewed on a map or downloaded into a local system. 1Data Gateway empowers administrators by providing analytics and dashboard capabilities to track and analyze the quality of the data that groups or organizations are submitting.